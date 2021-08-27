Cancel
Agriculture

Damascus Farmer Alleges Someone Poisoning His Crops

Cover picture for the articleRoy Stanley is offering a reward for information on who put herbicide into a tanker at his farm. Anyone with information is asked to call Montgomery County police.

