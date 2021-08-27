Damascus Farmer Alleges Someone Poisoning His Crops

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Deputies say a woman is under arrest on suspicion of attempted murder after two people were shot in Stockton late Wednesday night. The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded a little before 11 p.m. to the 3400 block of Farmington Road to investigate a reported shooting. Deputies found a pool of blood in the middle of a parking lot as well as a bloody print on a doorway of a nearby room, but no one was inside. Around the same time, Stockton police officers were also investigating something in their jurisdiction. Officers say they found two shooting victims, but their story didn’t add up. Detectives were eventually able to sort out that both the incidents were related. Apparently, the sheriff’s office says, shots were fired after someone confronted someone else in the group about cheating. Just after the shooting, deputies say everyone involved jumped in a car and drove away from the scene that deputies found. The group then ended up in Stockton police’s jurisdiction, where they eventually called for help. Deputies have since arrested 30-year-old Tiffany Wilson in connection to the shooting. She is facing charges of attempted murder and is being held without bail.