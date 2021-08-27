Cancel
Charleston, WV

Governor Justice condemns death threats to local health departments

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 9 days ago
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Justice announced that several local health departments have reported that they are receiving death threats over mask mandates in schools.

“This is an absolute shame,” Gov. Justice said. “Surely to God above, we’ll stop threatening the very men and women who’ve worked so hard to save our lives.”

“Can you imagine local health departments receiving death threats?” Gov. Justice continued. “Death threats to the very people that ran to the fire, saved our lives in every way, that were courageous beyond belief. They aren’t even the ones responsible for mandating masks in the schools. We’ve left that up to the local boards of education because we feel like they have more knowledge of their areas. The health departments don’t have anything to do with it.”

