Charleston, WV

Justice: Unvaccinated West Virginians continue to be hospitalized as case numbers continue to increase

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 9 days ago
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Justice reported another large jump in COVID-19-related hospitalizations across the state, with 579 West Virginians now hospitalized; up from 511 as of the Governor’s previous briefing two days ago.

“We know that our hospitals are starting to fill up very rapidly,” State Coronavirus Czar Dr. Clay Marsh said. “We’ve seen about a 13-fold increase in the numbers of people in hospitals, in ICU beds, and on ventilators.”

Of the patients currently hospitalized, 181 are in the ICU and 82 are on ventilators. Both of these numbers continue to rapidly approach the all-time records in West Virginia.

“Nationally, we have seen that the overwhelming majority of people hospitalized with COVID are not vaccinated,” Gov. Justice said. “West Virginia is experiencing the exact same thing.”

At WVU Medicine’s hospitals in the northern part of the state, 85% of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated.

At Mon Health Medical Center in Morgantown, 92% of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated.

At CAMC’s hospitals in the greater Charleston area, almost 80% of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated. In ICUs, that number rises to 93%.

At Thomas Health’s hospitals, over 90% of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated. In ICUs, that number rises to 100%.

“You’ve got to be able to see. Everything points towards one thing and that is you have to get vaccinated,” Gov. Justice said. “The more that are vaccinated, the less that will die.”

On Monday, the U.S. FDA officially gave its full stamp of approval to the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for the prevention of COVID-19 disease in individuals 16 years of age and older. The vaccine also continues to be available under emergency use authorization (EUA), including for individuals 12 through 15 years of age and for the administration of a third dose in certain immunocompromised individuals.

All West Virginians interested in being vaccinated are encouraged to visit Vaccinate.wv.gov or call the West Virginia Vaccine Info Line: 1-833-734-0965. The info line is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Beckley, WV
Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

