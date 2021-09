A Bluffton man pleaded guilty to attempting to sell illegal drugs to a police informant in 2017 and was sentenced to over 20 years in prison. Edwin Jenkins, Jr., 33, of Bluffton, was sentenced on Friday after pleading guilty to one count of distribution of a mixture of heroin and fentanyl, one count of distribution of heroin and one count of possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl, the South Carolina attorney general’s office said in a press release.