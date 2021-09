The governors of California and Nevada have declared a state of emergency over the Caldor Fire as reports emerged of fire crews using chair lifts in Lake Tahoe’s ski resort to survey the raging blaze.The fire has consumed 270 square miles since it ignited two weeks ago near Omo Ranch in El Dorado County, east of Sacramento, and is just 15 per cent contained. The Caldor Fire is one of 13 active wildfires in California, according to the National Interagency Fire Center. So far this year, 6,913 fires have burned through 1.76 million acres of land in the state....