Fulton County, GA

Hip hop, gospel music festival free this weekend -- as long as you’re vaccinated

By Audrey Washington, WSB-TV
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 9 days ago
SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A music festival in Fulton County is totally free this weekend with just one requirement: You must be vaccinated to attend.

Channel 2′s Audrey Washington was at the Wolf Creek Amphitheater in South Fulton County Friday, where setup is underway for tomorrow’s A-Town Music Fest Vax Up event. Saturday’s lineup includes 90s hip hop acts like Pastor Troy, Young Dro, Ghetto Maffia and more.

On Sunday, the festival will feature gospel artists including Marvin Sapp, Jekalyn Carr, James Fortune and more.

Thousands of people are expected to attend. Washington got a private tour of the amphitheater Friday and watched as crews set up lights, chairs and speakers.

The goal of the event? To get people vaccinated. Participants can attend if they’ve gotten at least one COVID-19 shot, and shots will be available on site.

“We have less than 20% of South Fulton that’s vaccinated in the African American communities,” lead promotor Keshia Walker said.

According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, 49% of Fulton County residents are fully vaccinated. At least 56% of residents in the county have received at least one dose. Those numbers are lower in South Fulton County. Those numbers are not reported separately.

“There’s still a lag, and we are still finding creative ways to get people vaccinated,” Fulton County Chairman Robb Pitts said.

Once at the concert, people will be asked to wear a mask and keep a safe distance. All you need to attend is your vaccination card. If you haven’t been vaccinated yet, you can get your first shot at the event, mask up and walk in to enjoy the concert.

“So why not come out, get vaccinated and then have a good time?” Walker said.

©2021 Cox Media Group

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

