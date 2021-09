Dynamic EQ combines the best of equalization and compression into one handy tool. We look at different ways of using it in a techno production. EQ is an indispensable tool for creating a good mix but it has its limitations. Typical EQ is static. That is, once you set it, it doesn’t change – at least not without creating laborious automation. In most cases, this is fine. Whether surgical cuts or broad boosts, in general, static EQ gets the job done with no problem. However, there may be occasions when you want the EQ to be more active, kicking into gear only when needed. This is called dynamic EQ, and we’ll be using it today to do some EQing on a track.