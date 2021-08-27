Cancel
Tanner Buchanan Says Addison Rae Was Better At This Than Him During 'He's All That' Filming

justjaredjr.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTanner Buchanan is opening up about working with Addison Rae!. The two co-star in the new Netflix movie He’s All That, as Cameron Kweller and Padgett Sawyer. In a recent interview, the 22-year-old Cobra Kai actor dished on the 20-year-old TikToker auditioning, and what she was better at than him while filming…

www.justjaredjr.com

Comments / 0

Netflix's He's All That Reviews Are Live, See What Critics Are Saying About Addison Rae's RomCom

It’s been years since She’s All That captured the hearts of millennials, and now an updated remake of the 1999 film is about to be released. In He’s All That, a teenage girl named Padgett is humiliated by her boyfriend and then sets out to avenge herself by giving a classmate the ultimate high school makeover. Directed by Mark Waters, the rom com stars TikTok star Addison Rae, Tanner Buchanan, Madison Pettis, Peyton Meyer, and Isabella Crovetti.
MoviesHollywood Life

Tanner Buchanan: 5 Things To Know About The ‘He’s All That’ Hunk

Tanner Buchanan stars alongside Addison Rae in the ‘She’s All That’ remake ‘He’s All That.’ Here are 5 key things you need to know about this swoonworthy star. There’s a new dreamy star to swoon over. Tanner Buchanan is one of the stars of the movie He’s All That, the gender-swapped of the 1999 teen film She’s All That. The 22-year-old plays Cameron Kweller opposite Addison Rae’s Padgett Sawyer. The movie dropped on the streaming service on August 27.
MoviesHello Magazine

He’s All That: viewers are saying the same thing about Netflix film

He’s All That landed on Netflix on Friday, and features TikTok star Addison Rae in a gender-swapped version of the 90s classic teen movie. But what are fans saying about it? Find out more here…. Taking to Twitter, plenty of viewers have given their opinion on the new film -...
Moviesdexerto.com

Bryce Hall surprises fans with cameo in Addison Rae’s ‘He’s All That’ movie

Fans were surprised to see Addison Rae’s ex and fellow TikTok sensation Bryce Hall appear in her new movie ‘He’s All That’ which finally came out on August 27. People have been anticipating Addison Rae’s acting debut for months, ever since it was announced that she’d be starring in romantic comedy ‘He’s All That’ across from male lead Tanner Buchanan.
TV & VideosDecider

What Time Will Addison Rae’s ‘He’s All That’ Be on Netflix?

No one asked for a gender-swapped remake of the 1999 romantic comedy She’s All That, and yet He’s All That is coming to Netflix this weekend all the same. This time around, Tik Tok star Addison Rae plays a shallow social media influencer who makes a bet with her friends that she can make one of the least popular guys at her school—an anti-social counter-culture kid named Cameron Kweller (played by Tanner Buchanan)—into an attractive prom king. Of course, it helps that he’s already movie star attractive even with his long hair, but, hey, it’s Hollywood.
MoviesPosted by
Glamour

He's All That Is Not, Well, All That—But It's Better Than You Think

He's All That had a lot working against it before the movie even hit Netflix today, August 27. It's a remake of the mediocre, though well-liked, '90s movie starring Rachael Leigh Cook and Freddie Prinze Jr. It was also filmed during the worst of the pandemic, and a scene set in Los Angeles’ Union Station nearly shut down a crucial testing site in the hard-hit city. Not a great look. And then there's star Addison Rae, a TikTok celebrity whose jump to movie star has consistently been questioned and ridiculed by the public.
Behind Viral Videostheplaylist.net

‘He’s All That’ Has No Idea What It Wants to Say About Influencers, Despite Starring TikTok Star Addison Rae [Review]

Adopting, and gender-flipping, the ’90s teen comedy “She’s All That” for the TikTok generation, Mark Waters’ Netflix film, “He’s All That,” starring a nascent Addison Rae and Tanner Buchanan, isn’t the unmitigated disaster that the initial trailer portended it to be, but that also doesn’t mean that it is any good. Treading on the hallowed grounds of “The Kissing Booth,” “Work It,” and any number of teen ‘comedies’ that Netflix spits out on a weekly basis, “He’s All That” reimagines the Freddy Prince Jr. and Rachel Leigh Cook film, recasting Prince’s jock as a do-good influencer (Rae’s Padgett) and Cook’s nerdy shy-girl as an exasperated hipster (Buchanan’s Cameron). More of a collection of stitched-together scenes than a fully realized film, “He’s All That” isn’t good enough to be entertaining in its own right, but never so tragically terrible that it rises to the level of camp. Instead, Water’s film is merely bland, a boring hodgepodge of Gen-Z references and a workmanlike script that never seems to understand what it’s trying to say.
Celebritiescrossroadstoday.com

Addison Rae’s role model struggle

Addison Rae finds it difficult being a role model because her life isn’t “perfect”. The TikTok influencer says there are times where she feels like she has to “uphold this certain standard” but readily admits that she finds it “really difficult” to keep up with that perfect image. She said:...
Moviesawardswatch.com

‘He’s All That’ review: Addison Rae’s gender-swapped flop pales in comparison to the original

With YouTubers like Flula Borg, Lily Singh, and Anna Akana able to successfully parlay internet stardom into a career in Hollywood, it was only a matter of time before TikTokers began following suit and branching out towards acting. The latest product of the influencer-to-actor pipeline is Addison Rae, who stars in Netflix’s gender-swapped reimagining of the 1999 rom-com classic She’s All That, which originally starred Rachel Leigh Cook and Freddie Prinze Jr.. While the remake moves vaguely in the direction of some interesting ideas, what you see is ultimately what you get with He’s All That, a b-list Netflix romantic comedy that tries in vain to sell Rae as an actress and banks on its audiences’ affection for the original.
TV & Videosmarketresearchtelecast.com

Addison Rae: who’s the shining influencer on Netflix?

An addition to the catalog of Netflix rearranged the top 10 movies and series. He’s All That works as one remake from She’s All That, the romantic comedy of 1999 starring Freddie Prinze Jr. y Rachael Leigh Cook. In it, a sportsman is shown helping the least popular girl in school to become the queen of the prom. However, in this new version genders oppose– An influencer takes on the challenge of transforming the weird guy to make him look good at the party.
MoviesCollider

Annie Jacob and Isabella Crovetti on ‘He’s All That’ and What Tanner Buchanan Did on Set to Make Everyone Laugh

With director Mark Waters He’s All That now streaming on Netflix, I recently spoke with Annie Jacob and Isabella Crovetti about their reimagining of 1999’s She’s All That. During the interview they talked about what people would be surprised to learn about the making of He’s All That, how they shot the film in 23 days, and how long it took them to geek out with their director about Mean Girls. In addition, they talked about their favorite movies, their favorite karaoke song, the TV series they’d like to guest star on, and more.
TV & VideosPolygon

Netflix’s He’s All That is better than the original She’s All That

In an entertainment ecosystem churning with reboots and remakes, a revamp of the 1999 romantic comedy She’s All That, now starring TikTok celebrity Addison Rae, seems like just another entry in the vast sea. But Netflix’s remake He’s All That gloriously defies all expectations. Helmed by Mark Waters (Mean Girls, 2003’s Freaky Friday) and with a script from R. Lee Fleming Jr., the screenwriter behind the original movie, He’s All That is one of the best high-school romantic comedies in recent history. It uses the old movie’s makeover template to carve out a romantic story that hits all the satisfying beats, turning turns them into something refreshing… and actually better than the original movie.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Tanner Buchanan is all the rage on Netflix and it’s not about Cobra Kai

Tanner Buchanan He is one of the great youth actors of the moment, something that has been demonstrated in the three seasons of Cobra Kai released so far on the Netflix streaming service. As we wait for the fourth part of the series, the actor begins to shine for himself and now did in one of the new movies released by the platform.

