Postponed Retirement Slows Cognitive Decline
Summary: Working until the age of 67 slows cognitive decline and appears to be neuroprotective against cognitive impairments and dementias. Postponing retirement is protective against cognitive decline. The beneficial effect is related to a slowed rate of cognitive decline rather than a boost in cognitive function. That is what a recent study by MPIDR researcher Angelo Lorenti and colleagues found by analyzing data from the U.S. Health and Retirement Study.neurosciencenews.com
