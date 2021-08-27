TikTok bans 'milk crate challenge' from its platform

Being a social media influencer can be very exciting! Whether you are cruising along with a couple of thousand followers or longing to get millions, it is very rewarding watching the numbers grow each year! For the latest weekend BitLife challenge, the Tanya Bregar challenge, one of the tasks is to get over a million followers on social media. It is easy to get a few hundred, but reaching one million is challenging! By the end of this guide, you will learn how to amass a million followers on social media in BitLife.