Spokane Valley detectives identify 'armed and dangerous' shooting suspect

The Spokane Valley Police Major Crimes Detectives identified the suspect wanted in connection to a shooting Thursday night.

According to a press release from SVPD, police found a man with a gunshot wound in the 4200 block of N. Best Rd. in Spokane Valley. Detectives are asking for the public's help in locating the suspect, 31-year-old Sabrina Heaton. She's described as 5'2" tall, 130 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes. She was last seen driving a black Volkswagen with a temporary tag in the rear window. Police said she should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see her, you're asked to call 911.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. As of Friday afternoon, the victim remains in the hospital in serious but stable condition. According to SVPD, this was not a random incident and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Detectives are also looking to identify a second woman who was seen with Heaton. She has not contacted law enforcement or been identified at this time.

Major Crimes Detectives and Forensic Unit personnel also responded to the scene. Major Crimes Detectives urge witnesses or anyone with information regarding this incident to call Detective Bohanek 509-477-3223.

This is an ongoing investigation and we will provide updates when we receive them.