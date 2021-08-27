Cancel
NFL

'Not notable' | Twitter users rally behind former Viking and Minnesota Supreme Court Justice Alan Page

KARE 11
KARE 11
 9 days ago
Alan Page made history both on the football field and in the courtroom, but apparently that's not good enough for the powers behind Twitter's verification blue checkmark.

Page posted a screenshot to his Twitter page on Thursday , showing a message informing him that the account would not receive the official verification checkmark because "the evidence provided did not meet our criteria for notability."

Alan Page, not notable?

Minnesota (respectfully, of course) disagrees.

For those unfamiliar, let's look at his resume:

Page had an All-American collegiate career with Notre Dame. He was an All-Pro defensive tackle with the Minnesota Vikings, playing in four Super Bowls with the team. He was later elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1988.

Page went on to become an associate justice on the Minnesota Supreme Court, serving from 1993 until his retirement in 2015.

He was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Donald Trump in 2018.

Page has even co-authored several children's books with his daughter.

But according to the Twitter verification folks, "we could not reliably verify that the account associated with the request is a notable person, organization or brand."

Twitter users from Minnesota and beyond have rallied behind Page since the post, with many of them (several of whom are verified themselves) decrying the seeming injustice of denying Page a blue check.

"[Twitter CEO] Jack [Dorsey] is apparently a Packers fan," Sen. Amy Klobuchar declared in a tweet supporting Page.

"This is pretty comical," former NFL coach Tony Dungy said on Twitter . "I guess it comes down to what have you done lately."

The Vikings also listed Page's credentials in their own tweet , saying his many accomplishments are "easier to earn than a Twitter checkmark apparently."

There's no word on whether Twitter will reconsider Page's verification status.

Related
Internetchatsports.com

Sansevere: Twitter doesn’t consider Alan Page “notable”

There are a lot of dumb and ignorant people out there, and I’m not even thinking about any politician or talk-show host. I am referring to the dunderhead who denied Hall of Famer and retired Minnesota Supreme Court Justice Alan Page a blue check mark next to his name on Twitter.
NFLkvrr.com

Fans confused as Twitter declares Vikings’ great Alan Page ‘not notable’

FARGO (KVRR) – Minnesota Vikings fans are among those snapping back at Twitter after the social media giant denied a verification badge for former Purple People Eater and former Minnesota Supreme Court Justice Alan Page. Fans responded by informing Twitter that Page is a Pro Football Hall of Famer, a...
NFLBlack Mountain News

Alan Page, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, isn't 'notable' enough for Twitter, and Twitter has some explaining to do

To put it quite simply, Alan Page is one of the greatest players at any position in NFL history, and that might not be the most impressive part of his life resume. He had 148.5 sacks in regular seasons from 1967 through 1981 and eight more in 19 postseason appearances. That ranks him first all-time among full-time defensive tackles, and eighth in NFL history.
NFLAOL Corp

Vikings legend Alan Page says Twitter denied him blue check mark due to lack of 'notability'

Twitter found a novel way to make Minnesota angry on Thursday. It said Alan Page isn't notable enough for its fabled blue check mark. That would be Alan Page, the Minnesota Vikings legend. Alan Page, the Pro and College Football Hall of Famer. Alan Page, the Minnesota Supreme Court justice. Alan Page, the recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Alan Page, the namesake of the NFLPA's community service award.
InternetMinneapolis Star Tribune

Readers Write: Alan Page and Twitter, Charlie Watts and the Rolling Stones, Boundary Waters, South Dakota pheasant hunting, 'spotlights' on grieving, Glen Taylor's Star Tribune ownership

So Twitter won't recognize the outstanding work and example of American citizenship reflected in Alan Page's life's work ("Alan Page not 'notable' enough for Twitter," Aug. 27). If what Alan has accomplished and shared with all of us is not "notable," then what, may I ask, is notable? Shame on Twitter!
NFLDaily Norseman

Twitter doesn’t know who Alan Page is

For those of you that have not ventured into the world of Twitter. . .and God bless you if you’re one of them, because you’re smarter than I am. . .a lot of celebrities and other dignitaries can be “verified,” wherein they’re given a little checkmark symbol next to their name that shows that they are who the account says they are. This is done by submitting some sort of proof of who you are, which is checked by the folks at Twitter and a judgement is made as to whether or not you get the little checkmark.

