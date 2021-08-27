Gov Ivey Directs Flags to be Flown at Half-Staff

August 27, 2021

Lee Evancho

Governor Kay Ivey has directed flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of victims of the attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. Her full statement is below:

Official Release

In accordance with the presidential proclamation, I am directing flags to be displayed at half- staff as a mark of respect for the U.S. service members and other victims killed in the terrorist attack today, August 26, 2021, in Kabul, Afghanistan.

The state of Alabama joins our fellow Americans and allies in mourning the loss of our American patriots and the brave other victims in Afghanistan. We pray for their loved ones to be comforted during their time of grieving, those injured in the attack and for all of our service members, citizens and cohorts to make it home safely. The sacrifice of those we lost today and in the years before is not in vain, and our support remains steadfast for the U.S. Armed Forces.

Flags should be flown at half-staff until sunset on Monday, August 30, 2021.