Ohio politicians react to death of Navy corpsman Max Soviak, killed in Afhghanistan attacks

WKYC
WKYC
 9 days ago

Editor's note: The video in the player above is from a story published on August 26, 2021.

On Friday morning, 3News confirmed that Navy corpsman and northern Ohio native Maxton William Soviak was one of the confirmed casualties in the recent attacks at the Kabul Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan.

Soviak's mother confirmed the news to WKYC, providing photos of her son and asking for privacy during this incredibly difficult time.

The Navy also released a brief statement Friday morning confirming the death of a sailor, writing "We mourn the loss of this Sailor and we offer our deepest condolences to the loved ones of our fallen shipmate."

Following the news of Soviak's death, Ohio politicians began releasing statements, offering both sympathy and thoughts for the Navy corpsman's family.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine on Friday morning ordered flags to be lowered at half staff across the state in honor of the 13 Marines killed in Kabul Thursday morning.

After hearing of Soviak's death, the governor released a statement thanking the Ohioan for his service and providing thoughts and prayers to his family:

"Fran & I are deeply saddened over reports that one of  Ohio’s brave service members was killed in yesterday’s terrorist attack. Navy Corpsman Max Soviak chose to dedicate his life to helping others, and he will never be forgotten. We offer our heartfelt condolences to his family."

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown released a statement Friday afternoon, calling Soviak a "hero" and offering his thoughts to his family and loved ones.

"Ohioan Max Soviak, a Navy Fleet Marine Force Hospital Corpsman from Berlin Heights, died a hero serving his country and working to save the lives of those fleeing imminent danger.

My thoughts are with his family, who received the hardest news any parent can hear. May the lives he worked to save be a comfort to all who knew and loved him. His selflessness and heroism will be his legacy."

Sen. Rob Portman also released a statement, commending Soviak for his "life in the service of his country:

“Jane and I are heartbroken by the death of Max Soviak, a Navy Fleet Marine Force Hospital Corpsman from Berlin Heights, who lost his life in the service of his country. He was a hero who died serving with his Marine brothers helping to save fellow countrymen and our Afghan allies. We mourn his loss and are praying for his family and friends.”

Representative Joyce Beatty (OH-03) took to Twitter Thursday to share her thoughts, writing:

"I join Ohioans and all Americans in mourning the loss of Navy Hospital Corpsman Max Soviak, a hero who was taken far before his time. His sacrifice, and the sacrifices made by all those who have served in Afghanistan, will not be forgotten. His mission to protect Americans and our Afghan allies will not be abandoned. My prayers are with his family."

Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur (OH-09) released the following statement Friday after news of Soviak's death broke:

“Our nation mourns the loss of Navy Corpsman Max Soviak, whose uncommon courage in the face of unfathomable danger ensured the safe passage of countless civilians. We will never be able to repay the debt we owe him, but we will be forever grateful for his willingness to serve when America needed him most. Our hearts go out to his family during this time, and we lift them up in prayer that they may find comfort in his memory.”

