Special Weather Statement issued for Mobile Central, Mobile Coastal by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-27 10:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-27 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Mobile Central; Mobile Coastal A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Mobile County through 415 PM CDT At 347 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles west of Dauphin Island, moving north at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Theodore, Grand Bay, Bayou La Batre and Coden. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPHalerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0