Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tyler, TX

Tyler Municipal Court implementing COVID-19 precautions for jury trials

By Claire Wallace
Posted by 
CBS19
CBS19
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fqsVy_0bf6kfFb00

Tyler Municipal Court is requiring masks to be worn in the courtroom during jury selections and trials as COVID-19 cases in Smith County reach pandemic highs.

"We have seen the sharp spikes in numbers of people infected and seen the burden this has placed on the medical community," said Associate Judge Jim Huggler. "Requiring masks inside the courtroom is a reasonably necessary step to protect the people in court and our community."

The City of Tyler says that this new requirement is in compliance with the Emergency Orders from the Supreme Court of Texas directing judges to take all reasonably necessary steps to avoid exposing court proceedings and participants to the threat of COVID-19.

Those who refused to wear a mask will have the option to reschedule their jury duty for a later date. They may also request to speak to a judge about their concerns.

Those who appear in the Court for other matters will be encouraged, but not required to wear a mask. The Tyler Municipal Court also allows people to request to appear before the Court remotely and other accommodations are offered.

If a person coming to Court does not have a mask, the Court will provide one. Enhanced cleaning methods and spacing in the courtroom are also in place.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
CBS19

CBS19

Tyler, TX
10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Tyler local news

 https://www.cbs19.tv/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Tyler, TX
Coronavirus
Local
Texas Health
Smith County, TX
Coronavirus
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Smith County, TX
Health
City
Tyler, TX
Tyler, TX
Government
County
Smith County, TX
Smith County, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jury Trial#Covid 19#Jury Duty#U S Supreme Court#The Tyler Municipal Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
alaskapublic.org

Bethel suspends criminal jury trials due to rise in COVID-19 cases

Criminal jury trials in Bethel are suspended for two weeks in response to the rise in COVID-19 cases across the region. The Bethel court’s presiding judge, Terrence Haas, signed the order on Tuesday. The Bethel Census Area, along with nearly every region in Alaska, is at the high alert level...
Tyler, TXPosted by
The Tyler Loop

COVID-19 explodes in Tyler ISD

NOTE: Northeast Texas can put COVID-19 behind us in about six weeks if everyone gets vaccinated and masks indoors. The ongoing pandemic is now a human-made crisis which we have the means to end. COVID-19 is exploding across Tyler Independent School District with more cases in the first two weeks...
Wise County, TXWCMessenger.com

Jury trials halted due to COVID-19 issues

With local COVID-19 case counts rising, and the local hospital’s ICU at or near capacity, felony jury trials have been suspended through September. “Because of the situation with hospitals being full, it was decided that it would be better not to try to have any (jury trials) in September and see how things go, so it’s really at this point on a month-by-month basis to see how things are looking,” District Judge Brock Smith said.
Sarasota, FLLongboat Observer

Jury trials on hold over COVID-19 concerns

Jury trials in the 12th Judicial Circuit, which includes courthouses in Sarasota and Manatee counties, will be suspended effective Aug. 30 because of rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in the region, as ordered by Chief Judge Charles E. Roberts. Cases in which a jury is scheduled to be selected before...
Roanoke, VAWDBJ7.com

Roanoke Circuit Court works through jury trial backlog

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Over the last 18 months, jury trials have piled up in Virginia, but according to Judge David Carson, chief judge for the 23rd Judicial Circuit, the backlog of jury trials is dwindling. The sheer number that had accumulated was due to waiting on the Supreme Court...
Gordon County, GAcoosavalleynews.com

Gordon County Sheriff Reinstates COVID 19 Precautions Due to Resurgence

Effective immediately, the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office is reinstating certain precautions designed to reduce the danger of the spread of the COVID 19 virus:. All in-person visitation at the Jail is suspended. Inmates will still have access to telephone and email service to communicate with family and friends. The Jail...
Cowlitz County, WAOmak Chronicle

Cowlitz County Superior Court suspends jury trials through September

Cowlitz County Superior Court on Monday suspended jury trials through September, as COVID-19 cases continue to increase. The court suspended August jury trials earlier this month. All other dockets and hearings will occur virtually as scheduled, according to a court press release. Wednesday’s out-of-custody plea docket will remain in-person with strict protocols enforced.
Mobile, ALWKRG

Jury trial COVID suspensions elongate pain for MPD officer, family

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The latest surge in COVID-19 cases isn’t just impacting the sick, their loved ones and healthcare workers. The halt on jury trials is keeping closure away for a Mobile police officer and his family. Trials are suspended until at least Oct. 4. In January 2019, Officer...
Pendleton, SCtownofpendleton.org

Municipal Court

Amyee Rogers, Clerk of Court (Send An Email) To pay tickets/warrants online for the Town of Pendleton Municipal Court please use the following link. – http://www.andersoncountysc.org/Online-Services. Please select “Pay Tickets/Warrants”, and be sure to have your ticket/warrant number. No partial payments will be accepted. If you have any questions, please...
Attleboro, MASun Chronicle

Jury trials to start again in Attleboro District Court after Labor Day

ATTLEBORO — Jury trials are tentatively scheduled to begin again in Attleboro District Court after Labor Day. No jury trials have been conducted at the North Main Street courthouse since the COVID-19 pandemic started in March 2020. However, four area cases have been transferred to Taunton District Court for jury...
Caroline County, MDPosted by
The Baltimore Sun

Investigation of Caroline County judge centered on illicit images of children, mother of alleged victim says

The prolonged absence from the bench of Caroline County’s only circuit court judge was sparked by a discovery of a camera in the bathroom of a hunting lodge by a boy the judge had taken there on a trip, according to the boy’s parents. Judge Jonathan Newell, who was the county’s top prosecutor for 13 years, has been on an unexplained paid leave of absence since July 26, with police keeping ...
Lafayette, INWLFI.com

TSC implements new COVID-19 quarantine protocols

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Tippecanoe School Corporation announced Thursday that it will immediately implement new quarantine protocols issued by Governor Holcomb and the Indiana Department of Health. The order, issued Wednesday, states that schools can end close contact quarantines if everyone is wearing a mask. Individuals who test positive...

Comments / 0

Community Policy