Special Weather Statement issued for Northeastern Yellowstone by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 14:39:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-27 15:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Northeastern Yellowstone A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Yellowstone County through 330 PM MDT At 247 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 14 miles north of Worden, or 24 miles southeast of Roundup, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central Yellowstone County. This advisory does not include the city of Billings. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH