Over 200 tickets for Buffalo Bills Kids Day donated by Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of WNY

2 On Your Side
2 On Your Side
 9 days ago
Over 200 tickets to the Bills' preseason game against the Green Bay Packers are being donated to area nonprofits.

Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York announced on Friday they would be donating tickets for Kids Day at Highmark Stadium on Saturday.

Tickets will be given to YMCA Buffalo Niagara, Buffalo Prep and Say Yes Buffalo.

“Kids Day not only marks the beginning of the Bills season, but also provides fans a kid and family friendly opportunity to participate in a variety of pre-game activities at Highmark Stadium,” said Julie Snyder, vice president of community affairs for Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York. “Highmark is proud to enable experiences with the Bills on and off the field to promote health and wellness for fans of any age!”

