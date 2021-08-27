Business Report: Medicare reimbursement, rebate checks, NJ Transit study

Job growth across U.S. wasn’t as strong as expected in August, according to new report. Job growth in the U.S. wasn’t as strong as expected in August, and the delta variant of the coronavirus could be to blame. According to New Jersey-based ADP, U.S. companies created 374,000 jobs last month; economists were expecting a number in the range of 600,000. Gus Faucher, chief economist at PNC Financial Services Group, says it looks like some workers remain hesitant. Another national jobs report is due to be released Friday, and economists are waiting to see if the same hiring trends are repeated there.