Business Report: Medicare reimbursement, rebate checks, NJ Transit study
New Jersey’s hospitals are getting some added resources at a crucial time. Thanks to a change in the way Medicare reimburses for patient care, New Jersey’s hospitals will get close to $150 million in additional funding. Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) and Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-9th) say the money will help address the doctor shortage in the state. The New Jersey Hospital Association concurs, saying the funding “levels the playing field for New Jersey” and will allow health systems to keep critical caregivers in the state.www.njspotlight.com
