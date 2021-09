Fans of local Santa Fe County ales and spirits can now participate in an immersive experience, thanks to a new tourism campaign. On Aug. 24, Santa Fe County Tourism announced the launch of its latest campaign 'Todo Local', meaning 'Everything Local' in Spanish. According to a news release, 'Todo Local' is an engaging video campaign showcasing entrepreneurs, local sights and positive stories found in Santa Fe County. The campaign was created as an effort to encourage visitors to experience the places that make the county unique.