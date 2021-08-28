Cancel
Gainesville, GA

Gainesville school system issues temporary mask requirement amid COVID surge

By Ben Anderson
The Times
The Times
 8 days ago
Students say goodbye to parents and hello to teachers Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, at New Holland Knowledge Academy as the first day of the school year begins for Gainesville City Schools. - photo by Scott Rogers

The Gainesville City school system will require masks at all of its schools starting Monday, Aug. 30.

The mandate comes after the district reported an increase in cases this week “higher than any one week last year,” Superintendent Jeremy Williams said. The district as of Aug. 27 reported 44 COVID-19 cases, up from 17 the previous week.

The district recently relaxed its quarantine guidelines to keep more students in school. The mask mandate is similarly being implemented in an effort to maintain in-person schooling, the announcement from the system stated.

The decision will be revisited in two weeks.

