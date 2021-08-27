1 Down, 1 to Go

Follow me on Twitter by clicking the following link for all Habs updates! Follow @KarineGHG. I said 2 weeks ago that the Canadiens’ center line was now Marc Bergevin’s main assignment because even if he was willing to go with a youth movement, he still had to sign both Ryan Poehling and Jesperi Kotkaniemi to new contracts. This morning, he took care of the first part of that assignment, signing Poehling to a 2-year contract extension with a $750,000 cap hit per season, just like Jake Evans’ contract. The first year of the pact is a two-way deal (he would earn $225,000 if he played in the AHL) and the second year is a one-way deal. Last season, Poehling lead the Rockets points wise with 25 points in 28 games, but he shouldn’t be counted on to be that much of an offensive contributor in the NHL. The ball is now in Poehling’s camp to make the team next month.