Why Civil Rights Attorney Roger Dale Wrote a Song Inspired by the Insurrection: I Felt 'Lost and Frightened'

When Garth Brooks rose to fame in the early '90s, he undeniably became the hottest new act in country music. Shortly after he debuted in mainstream country music, the singer-songwriter was releasing massive hits and headlining major arena tours. He was even inducted into the Grand Ole Opry just one year after the release of his debut album. Fans everywhere were clearly clamoring over the new country star, but not everyone was excited about Brooks' budding stardom.