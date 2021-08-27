Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Why Civil Rights Attorney Roger Dale Wrote a Song Inspired by the Insurrection: I Felt 'Lost and Frightened'

By Tricia Despres
People
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCivil rights attorney Roger Dale had spent many years walking the streets of Washington D.C., climbing the steps of the United States Capitol and occasionally working within the hallowed halls of The Pentagon. But on that historic day in January when the Capitol was overtaken by rioters, Dale found himself at home, feeling helpless as he watched the carnage that was happening mere miles outside his front door play out before his eyes.

people.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Michael Montgomery
Person
Garth Brooks
Person
Tim Mcgraw
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Civil Rights#Pentagon#Capital#Native American#Nc State University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Music
Related
TV & VideosPopculture

Markie Post: Cause of Death Revealed by Manager

Markie Post died of cancer, her manager, Ellen Lubin Santisky, told Deadline on Sunday. Post, born Marjorie Armstrong Post, was 70. She was best known for her role as public defender Christine Sullivan on NBC's Night Court and appeared in dozens of movies and television shows during her four-decade career.
MusicHello Magazine

Carrie Underwood announces 'very special' news that her fans approve

Carrie Underwood has had an exciting few months and her latest news was met with a mass of enthusiasm from her loyal fans. The country star took to Instagram this week to reveal that she has teamed up with Dan and Shay to record a song for the Dear Evan Hansen movie.
Nashville, TNPosted by
Wide Open Country

Remember the Indirect Feud Between Garth Brooks and Waylon Jennings?

When Garth Brooks rose to fame in the early '90s, he undeniably became the hottest new act in country music. Shortly after he debuted in mainstream country music, the singer-songwriter was releasing massive hits and headlining major arena tours. He was even inducted into the Grand Ole Opry just one year after the release of his debut album. Fans everywhere were clearly clamoring over the new country star, but not everyone was excited about Brooks' budding stardom.
Celebritiesdistrictchronicles.com

Loretta Lynn shares the devastating news of her ranch foreman’s passing in the floods last week

Few female country singers impacted the music industry as profoundly as Loretta Lynn. This incredible woman experienced a lot throughout her life, including personal tragedies which filled her heart with grief. She lost two of her children, son Jack and daughter Betty Sue Lynn, and her husband of many years, Oliver “Doo” Lynn. Now, she shared on Facebook that her ranch foreman, Wayne Spears, died in the Tennessee floods.
CelebritiesPosted by
WRAL News

Keith Urban's tour production manager, 72, dies from fall

PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio — The longtime tour production manager for country star Keith Urban has died after falling from a stage before an Ohio concert. Randy “Baja” Fletcher, 72, died on Aug. 27 at a hospital after falling the previous day while preparing for Urban’s appearance at Bash on the Bay on the Lake Erie island of Put-in-Bay, The Port Clinton News-Herald reported.
Colorado Springs, COTMZ.com

First Look Inside Dog the Bounty Hunter's Wedding with Francie Frane

Dog Chapman is a married man again -- after marrying Francie Frane Thursday night -- and we've got some of the first images from the intimate ceremony. The nuptials went down in Colorado Springs at an estate called The Pinery At The Hill. In photos and video, obtained by TMZ, you can see the 68-year-old reality star kiss his new bride in front of family and loved ones inside the venue.
Queens, NYSlipped Disc

Exclusive: Opera’s greatest donor has died in disgrace

The Cuban-American tech investor Alberto Vilar, a benefactor who gave more to major opera houses than any other fan, has been found dead at his apartment in Queens, New York, according to a friend who informed slippedisc.com. Vilar, who was 80,was released from prison in 2018 after service ten years...

Comments / 0

Community Policy