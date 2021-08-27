Why Civil Rights Attorney Roger Dale Wrote a Song Inspired by the Insurrection: I Felt 'Lost and Frightened'
Civil rights attorney Roger Dale had spent many years walking the streets of Washington D.C., climbing the steps of the United States Capitol and occasionally working within the hallowed halls of The Pentagon. But on that historic day in January when the Capitol was overtaken by rioters, Dale found himself at home, feeling helpless as he watched the carnage that was happening mere miles outside his front door play out before his eyes.people.com
Comments / 0