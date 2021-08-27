Cancel
Jessica Simpson Is Wilder Than Ever in a Cheetah Bodycon Dress & Towering Gold Platforms

By Claudia Miller
Footwear News
Footwear News
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HNQ05_0bf6jbgU00

Jessica Simpson’s date night style — that’s it, that’s the story.

The “Dukes of Hazzard” actress went bolder than ever for a dinner date with her husband Eric Johnson on Thursday night. For the outing, Simpson herself opted for a formfitting animal print dress complete with a bustier-style neckline and a midi-length hem. The ensemble also included a series of diamond jewels, all brought to the next level with towering gold heels.

Set atop a chunky base, the sandals highlighted metallic uppers with a textured appeal and an over 6-inch block heel; Aquazzura offers a similar style for $900 at Matches Fashion .

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson)

While some stars reserve their tall heels for more glamorous occasions, Jessica Simpson breaks them out any chance she gets. For example, the singer joined her family in lifted boots as she watched her 8-year-old son, Ace, play baseball earlier this month. Simpson’s own outfit included a tight brown top, chunky belt and classic skinny jeans.

On her feet, it was shoes from her own eponymous brand titled the Irella silhouette. The lace-up pair measures 5 inches and comes with an edgy metal toe plate, all for $169 at DSW .

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson)

Known for her own style of footwear, Simpson launched her shoe line in 2005 in partnership with the late Vince Camuto. The Jessica Simpson Collection is currently owned by Sequential Brands Group, and it offers a range of affordable styles, including shoes as well as clothing and accessories for women and children. Simpson has additionally won big at FN’s annual Achievement Awards, taking home Launch of the Year in 2005.

When she’s not clad in footwear from her eponymous brand, Simpson can often be found in soaring styles from the likes of Saint Laurent, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman. The “I Wanna Love You Forever” singer has also selected in recent months selected multiple pairs of snake-print knee-high boots from Villa Rogue, as well as Gucci combat boots and, of course, Fendi sandals.

Echo Jessica Simpson’s bold style in these metallic heels inspired by her look yesterday.

Buy Now:

Buy Now:

Buy Now:

Click through the gallery for more of Jessica Simpson’s hottest shoe moments over the years.

