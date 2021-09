The Braves lost in pretty irritating fashion yesterday, dropping a game 4-3 despite handily out-xwOBAing their opponents (.343 to .278) and matching them in wOBA (.293 to .288) as well. That sort of stuff happens all the time, of course, but it’s never particularly easy to stomach, especially when the team makes a series of unforced errors that contribute to the loss. On the plus side, though, the division lead of two games didn’t shrink yesterday, and the Braves get a chance to right some wrongs and earn their 72nd win of the season tonight against the same Rockies that bested them yesterday.