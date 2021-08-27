Cancel
Trigg County, KY

Multi-Purpose Athletic Facility And Press Box Approved For Trigg Schools

By News Edge Newsroom
whvoradio.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile the Trigg County Schools campus continues to get its makeover through two BG-1 projects, a third BG-1 project could be under way soon. During Thursday’s regularly-scheduled board meeting, district finance officer Holly Greene confirmed that the Kentucky Department of Education has approved initial plans for the long-awaited multi-purpose athletic facility, as well as a press box, concession stand, ticket booth and public restrooms in and around Perdue Field.

