COVID-19 death confirmed in Blue Earth County; new cases rose by 11% this week

The Free Press

MANKATO — A COVID-19 death confirmed Friday in Blue Earth County was the region’s seventh of the week.

The latest fatality occurred in a resident between 70-74 years old, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

Along with being the nine-county region’s seventh COVID-19 death since Monday, it was the ninth COVID-19 death so far in August. This month’s COVID-19 death toll is higher than June and July combined.

The Blue Earth County resident was among six COVID-19 deaths confirmed statewide. Minnesota’s pandemic death toll rose to 7,799.

Blue Earth County has had 47 COVID-19 deaths during the pandemic, the most in the region. Per 10,000 residents, however, Blue Earth County has the second lowest COVID-19 death rate among the nine area counties.

As the region’s death toll jumped upward this week, new case counts appear to be slowing after spiking over the last month or so. Area counties combined for 507 new cases between Aug. 21-27, up from 456 during the prior week.

The 11.2% weekly increase in new cases indicates the region’s summer spike may not have peaked yet. Compared to the 77% then 48% case increases in the two weeks leading up to it, though, it’s at least encouraging.

Two counties had decreases in new cases during the last week. Brown County dropped from 74 to 45 new cases, while Waseca County fell from 73 to 60.

Blue Earth and Nicollet counties were among the seven counties with case increases over the last week. The former went from 117 to 144 cases, or 23.1%, compared to the latter’s more gradual rise from 51 to 57 cases, or 11.8%.

Sibley County’s rise from 32 to 56 new cases was the biggest percentage jump in the region. Cases rose by 75%.

A total of 107 new cases confirmed in the region Friday contributed to this week’s uptick in cases. Blue Earth County had the highest daily case count at 24, followed by three counties with 13.

All nine counties had at least six new cases.

The full list of new cases by county includes:

• Blue Earth County — 24

• Nicollet County — 13

• Brown County — 13

• Sibley County — 13

• Le Sueur County — 12

• Watonwan County — 11

• Faribault County — 8

• Waseca County — 7

• Martin County — 6