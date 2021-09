PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Maine U.S. Sen. Susan Collins described Texas’ new abortion law, dubbed the strictest in the country, as “extreme and harmful.”. In a statement to WMTW Thursday night, Collins said, “The Supreme Court recognized that there are ‘serious questions’ regarding the constitutionality of the Texas law, and it emphasized that its recent ruling does not address those questions. I oppose the Court’s decision to allow the law to remain in effect for now while these underlying constitutional and procedural questions are litigated.”