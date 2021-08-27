Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pahrump, NV

Beazer showcases Burson Ranch in Pahrump

By Editorials
reviewjournal.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFinal move-in-ready homes are selling at Beazer Homes’ Burson Ranch community in Pahrump. Homebuyers seeking single-story floor plans will want to explore Burson Ranch. When it comes to square foot per dollar, Burson Ranch delivers new-home value in a serene setting 45 minutes from Las Vegas. Discover spacious, well-appointed floor plans on large homesites, plus three-car garages and recreational vehicle parking available with select homes.

www.reviewjournal.com

Comments / 2

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Business
City
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Real Estate
Las Vegas, NV
Real Estate
Pahrump, NV
Real Estate
City
Pahrump, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Business
Pahrump, NV
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beazer Homes#Mortgage Choice#Choice Lenders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Posted by
CNN

Brazil vs. Argentina World Cup Qualifier suspended

(CNN) — The World Cup qualifier between Brazil and Argentina was suspended minutes after kick-off at the Corinthians Arena in São Paulo, Brazil after Brazilian health officials came onto the pitch and escorted multiple Argentinian soccer players away. "Due to the decision of the game's referee, the match organized by...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban claim control of Panjshir as evacuation flights await clearance

Sept 6 (Reuters) - The Taliban claimed victory on Monday over opposition forces in the Panjshir valley northeast of Kabul, completing their takeover of the country following the stunning capture of Kabul last month and the chaotic withdrawal of foreign troops. Pictures on social media showed Taliban members standing in...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Elite Guinea army unit says it has toppled president

CONAKRY, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Special forces soldiers appeared on Sunday to have ousted Guinea's long-serving president, telling the nation they had dissolved its government and constitution and closed its land and air borders. As the United Nations condemned any takeover by force and the West African region's economic bloc...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court ruling on Texas abortion law rattles lawmakers

The Supreme Court’s decision last week to decline to block a restrictive Texas abortion law is rattling lawmakers in Washington and prompting the Biden administration to look for legal avenues that it says would protect women’s rights. Lawmakers and administration officials expressed concerns over the new law, which took effect...
NBC News

Pete Buttigieg and husband, Chasten, welcome two children into their family

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced Saturday that he and his husband, Chasten, have officially become parents of two children. Buttigieg shared an endearing black and white photo him and his husband holding their daughter, Penelope Rose, and son, Joseph August, on Twitter. "Chasten and I are beyond thankful for all...

Comments / 0

Community Policy