Beazer showcases Burson Ranch in Pahrump
Final move-in-ready homes are selling at Beazer Homes’ Burson Ranch community in Pahrump. Homebuyers seeking single-story floor plans will want to explore Burson Ranch. When it comes to square foot per dollar, Burson Ranch delivers new-home value in a serene setting 45 minutes from Las Vegas. Discover spacious, well-appointed floor plans on large homesites, plus three-car garages and recreational vehicle parking available with select homes.www.reviewjournal.com
Comments / 2