Square Plans to Build a Decentralized Bitcoin Exchange, Says Jack Dorsey

Bitcoin and Ether hit their best values in more than nearly two months, despite concerns surrounding crypto restrictions in the US. YeFi.one founder Pekka Kelkka: We are on the second wave of this bull run and we will hit ATHs quite soon. We must increase regulators' and lawmakers' understanding of blockchain and cryptos. I'm positive that we will find a common ground. The biggest problem is the US politicians who are funded by the US banks and financial institutions. They will fight back but they will give up. Common sense will win.