Square Plans to Build a Decentralized Bitcoin Exchange, Says Jack Dorsey

By Andrew Hayward
decrypt.co
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSquare’s new TBD division is working on a Bitcoin-centric decentralized exchange. The planned DEX will be open-source and permissionless, yet allow users to fund any wallet using fiat currency. Square’s Cash App is a popular way for people to buy and sell Bitcoin, but CEO Jack Dorsey’s love for the...

