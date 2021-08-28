Craziest Reasons ‘Cash Cab’ Had Contestants Refuse To Appear On The Show

The classic New York City taxi-based game show, Cash Cab, has been an American staple since it debuted in 2005. The show is so popular that host Ben Bailey claims his iconic cab has been followed by fans desperate to get their chance to answer rapid-fire trivia questions in order to win a fabulous cash prize. Some people, however, do whatever it takes to avoid getting filmed on the show, and their reasons for their hasty retreats vary wildly.