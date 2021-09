To be honest, I'm not sure where I first saw how to do this but soon as I saw it I knew I had to try it. I've always been a fan of DIY art projects. Anything for origami to folding dollar bills into what looks like t-shirts it's been fun to see what projects people have done. I've tried a few things in the past including making candy sushi using Rice Krispies Treats but it's been a while since I've done anything and showed my progress. This time, you can amaze your friends or get a whimsical giggle out of others by taking the popular candy Starburst and, buy a little manipulation, turn it into what looks like a hot dog.