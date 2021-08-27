Diversity in CRE: Project Reap online training program aims to 'close the gap' in Columbus

G. Lamont Blackstone, chairman of Reap, said Ohio State's presence in Columbus is attractive to the program so more college seniors can get involved. The latest announcement from Google that it will open up more data centers in Central Ohio is also a draw, he said, because that segment of the industry is growing fast and he wants opportunities for talented minority professionals to get involved with their development. A national training program that helps increase diversity in the commercial real estate industry will be offered in Columbus this fall. "Reap is a great platform to show people of color are interested in the field, and not only that they're interested, but that they have the smarts and the work ethic to do it." he is also principal of business management consulting and business coaching firm OB3 Advisory and Management Ltd. and owns Intelligent Office coworking space in downtown Columbus.