Pitt's 4 captains represent offense, defense, special teams

On a Pitt football team with 21 seniors, including 14 who decided to come back for the bonus year granted by the NCAA, the four captains this season will represent all three units — offense, defense and special teams.

After a vote by the players, quarterback Kenny Pickett, defensive end Deslin Alexandre, outside linebacker Cam Bright and long snapper Cal Adomitis were named captains. Coach Pat Narduzzi made the announcement Friday at the Kickoff Luncheon at the Westin Pittsburgh.

The theme of training camp this month is the slogan, “We Not Me,” with players signaling their solidarity. How is that different from previous years?

“The difference is how tight we are,” said Pickett, who’s been on campus since January 2017. “That’s not going to go out there and win games and we know that. But it’s a huge piece in winning.

“We’ve been playing for so long together. I’m really excited for one last year.”

Added Alexandre: “Guys are not just in it for themselves. They’re doing it for their families, doing it for their teammates, putting each other ahead, instead of ourselves.”

Pickett, a native of Oakhurst, N.J., is approaching his fourth season as Pitt’s starting quarterback. He is third in school history in total yards (8,552) and is the only Pitt quarterback to twice throw for 400 yards in a game. He also made one start at the end of the 2017 season, his freshman year, leading Pitt to an upset victory against No. 2 Miami.

Alexandre, a native of Pompano Beach, Fla., has played in 37 games, with 15 starts and 8 1/2 sacks.

Adomitis, a Central Catholic graduate, has appeared in 50 games for the Panthers while long-snapping for punts, field goals and extra points in each of the past four seasons.

Bright, a native of Montgomery, Ala., has played in 38 games with 12 starts while recording 128 tackles, 18 1/2 for a loss.