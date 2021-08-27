Ambulance crashes into minivan, medic in back continues to treat patient despite injuries

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — According to New Hartford police, there was an accident involving an ambulance colliding with a minivan resulting in injuries. Police say a Vineall Ambulance from Oneida was transporting a patient having a medical emergency on State Rt 5 with its lights and sirens on when the incident happened. A 2011 Chrysler minivan attempted to make a left turn in front of the ambulance into a Mirabito gas station, and the ambulance was unable to avoid hitting the minivan.