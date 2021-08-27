Boeing plans job fair in Montgomery before Red Tails Classic

Boeing hopes to find some new workers at a Montgomery job fair and recruitment event in the hours before kickoff of a football game it's sponsoring here. The company will hold the job fair from 2 to 6 p.m. Sept. 5 at Paterson Field, 1255 Madison Ave., ahead of the Red Tails Classic. Boeing is offering career opportunities, internships and more to college students who have backgrounds in STEM and similar fields, according to information released Friday by Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed's office.