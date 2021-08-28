Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yates County, NY

Cornell Cooperative Extension offers free container garden kits to all

chronicle-express.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePENN YAN – We may be moving toward the end of summer but it’s not too late to grow fresh produce this year. Many vegetables, particularly greens such as lettuce and spinach thrive in the cooler conditions of fall. Cornell Cooperative Extension of Yates County is excited to share our gardening skills and nutrition knowledge once again with our entire community. With the help of a New York State Ag and Markets grant, we have available a do-it-yourself gardening kit, complete with everything you will need to grow tasty and healthy lettuce and herbs indoors. The kits are free and are available at the CCE-Yates County office.

www.chronicle-express.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Yates County, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Container Garden#Volunteers#Nutrition#Italian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Gardening
Related
Mcdonough, GAhenrycountytimes.com

Lunch and Learn on container gardens

On Tuesday, September 14 at noon the University of Georgia Cooperative Extension will host an in person Lunch and Learn program on Container Gardening. The instructor is Kim Toal, a Fayette County Extension Agent/CEC. The meeting will be held at the extension office, 97 Lake Dow Road in McDonough. Temperature...
Halifax, VAyourgv.com

Master gardeners to offer free tool sharpening Saturday at market

The Second Saturday with the Virginia Cooperative Extension Southside Master Gardener Association will feature tool sharpening from 8 to 11 a.m. at the Halifax Farmers Market on Saturday. Garden tools are an extension of the home gardener’s hand. Good tools are an investment, one that needs to be protected especially...
Agriculturenordakpublishing.com

NDSU Extension offers dry bean harvest options

This crop season’s drought has caused highly variable crop stand density and growth stages, including in dry bean fields. “Dry topsoil at dry bean planting time resulted in less than optimum plant densities and extended plant emergence, causing variable plant growth stages still observed at the current time,” says Greg Endres, North Dakota State University Extension cropping systems specialist. Recent […]
West Fargo, NDDevils Lake Daily Journal

Extension offering education at Big Iron

Producers and others will have an opportunity to learn about crop production, the drought, farm stress and North Dakota State University’s Agricultural and Biosystems Engineering Department from NDSU Extension personnel during the Big Iron farm show in West Fargo on Sept. 14-16. NDSU Extension personnel will have four exhibits at...
Dothan, ALDothan Eagle

Fall children's programs offered at botanical gardens

The Dothan Area Botanical Gardens will offer special hands-on children’s programs in the garden’s Demonstration Garden on the second Saturday of September, October and November. The first program will take place on Sept. 11 and all programs will be led by members of the Wiregrass Master Gardeners Association. The programs...
LifestylePosted by
Henrico Citizen

Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden offers free admission Sept. 6

All Labor Day visitors to Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden will receive free admission from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Genworth Free Community Day will include not only free admission to the Garden on Sept. 6 but to the exhibition M & T Bank RESTORE: The Healing Power of Nature. Guests may walk in; no advance reservations are needed.
Gardeningyoursun.com

Creating stylish container gardens with a pop of personality

Containers offer a very versatile and flexible approach to growing plants outdoors. Sure, virtually every home has its palms and shrubs, the in-ground plants that provide a range of colors and textures in a landscape. Think of containers as an opportunity to expand your garden with minimal labor and provide an expression of your personality to accent the rest of the landscape.
Iowa City, IAthegazette.com

Iowa City Senior Center offers free produce from Give Back Garden

IOWA CITY — Older Americans are at risk of not having adequate access to fresh produce because of factors including cost, not having a car and wanting to stay in their neighborhood, according to a 2016 study. The Iowa City Senior Center is trying to increase access to fresh vegetables...
Ohio StateMount Vernon News

OSU Extension Master Gardener program seeks ag-minded volunteers

The Ohio State University Extension County Office is seeking volunteers to train in its Master Gardener Program. According to a press release, the program provides intensive training in horticulture to interested Ohio residents who then volunteer their time assisting with educational programs and activities for Ohio residents through their local Ohio State University Extension county office.
Shenandoah, VAtheriver953.com

VA. Cooperative Extension offers natural waters testing in each county

Testing of well, spring and cistern water systems is being offered by Virginia Tech’s Virginia Cooperative Extension Offices. The test are low cost with sample kits available from your local county extension office. There is a discount available if you qualify. Samples will be analyzed at Virginia Tech with in...
AgricultureLancaster Farming

Penn State Extension Victory Garden Program Supports Latino Community

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Anticipating renewed renewed interest in home gardening in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Penn State Extension master gardeners developed the 10-part “Victory Garden Reinvented!” webinar series to support gardeners across the country. In 2021, the master gardener program and the Penn State Extension horticulture team...
Gardeningbelleplaineherald.com

Become an Extension Master Gardener

Do you have an active interest in gardening? Do you have a desire to share your gardening interest with others? Are you willing to learn more about gardening and other horticultural topics? Are you able to communicate with groups of people? If you answered yes to any of these questions, you have the qualities we look for in the Extension Master Gardener program.
GardeningTree Hugger

How I Get New Garden Plants for Free

If you are new to gardening, you might not have discovered yet just how much your garden can provide to expand and perpetuate its own existence. No matter its size, there are plenty of ways to make use of the resources at your disposal and to get new garden plants for free—from the plants you already grow!
Carlton County, MNpinejournal.com

Rust column: Carlton County Extension seeks master gardeners

Think globally, act locally. It’s a phrase that applies so well to University of Minnesota Extension Master Gardeners in Carlton County. We’re the University of Minnesota on the ground — often literally — delivering science-based practices to our communities. As volunteers, master gardeners learn not only from scientific research, but from one another and the communities we serve.
Greenbrier, ARLog Cabin Democrat

Greenbrier's community garden to offer fall produce

Greenbrier Public Schools’ Eastside Elementary’s community garden has been a success since it was first started back on Earth Day of this year, according to Eastside Principal Mandi Dunlap. The produce made from the school’s community garden over the past few months have been given to families in the area...
Broome County, NYbinghamtonhomepage.com

Cornell University Cooperative Extension of Broome County Presents: Tree Identification Walk

From Cornell University Cooperative Extension of Broome County:. Take a guided walk through Cutler Botanic Garden and learn some tree identification techniques and how to use an identification key for some of our native species. Class will be held rain or shine and will meet at the entrance to Cutler Botanic Garden. This is an all outdoor class so please dress for the weather. (In the event of a thunderstorm, class will be cancelled). The cost of the class in $10 per person. Class size is limited so pre-registration is required. To register please call 607-772-8953 or visit: www.ccebroomecounty.com/events to register and pay online. Registration will close the morning of the event.

Comments / 0

Community Policy