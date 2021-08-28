Cornell Cooperative Extension offers free container garden kits to all

PENN YAN – We may be moving toward the end of summer but it’s not too late to grow fresh produce this year. Many vegetables, particularly greens such as lettuce and spinach thrive in the cooler conditions of fall. Cornell Cooperative Extension of Yates County is excited to share our gardening skills and nutrition knowledge once again with our entire community. With the help of a New York State Ag and Markets grant, we have available a do-it-yourself gardening kit, complete with everything you will need to grow tasty and healthy lettuce and herbs indoors. The kits are free and are available at the CCE-Yates County office.