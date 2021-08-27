Fallout 76 Update Surprises Players With Bad News
The Fallout 76 lead producer has announced that they are leaving behind the project and Bethesda Game Studios. Taking to Twitter, former Fallout 76 lead Jeff Gardiner announced that after a long career at Bethesda Game Studios, working on games like Oblivion, Fallout 3, Skyrim, Fallout 4, and Fallout 76, they have left behind the studio, which in addition to working on Fallout 76, is currently developing Starfield and The Elder Scrolls 6. It's unclear if Gardiner was working on these two projects in any capacity. Whatever the case, it's a big loss for the Fallout 76 team.comicbook.com
