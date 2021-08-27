Clerks III: Kevin Smith Reveals the Movie is Only Days Away From Wrapping
Kevin Smith just began production on Clerks III at the beginning of the month, but just like the original Clerks, it's becoming a super fast production. Smith has been sharing updates all month from the movie's set, revealing a look at the returning Clerks II cast, teasing the return of classic locations like Mooby's and RTS Video, and more. Yesterday, Smith took to Instagram to share a fun side-by-side of the new film and the original, and reveal that the movie is already days away from wrapping.comicbook.com
