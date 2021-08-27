Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Clerks III: Kevin Smith Reveals the Movie is Only Days Away From Wrapping

By Jamie Jirak
ComicBook
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKevin Smith just began production on Clerks III at the beginning of the month, but just like the original Clerks, it's becoming a super fast production. Smith has been sharing updates all month from the movie's set, revealing a look at the returning Clerks II cast, teasing the return of classic locations like Mooby's and RTS Video, and more. Yesterday, Smith took to Instagram to share a fun side-by-side of the new film and the original, and reveal that the movie is already days away from wrapping.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rosario Dawson
Person
Brian O'halloran
Person
Jason Mewes
Person
Kevin Smith
Person
Jeff Anderson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clerks Ii#Rts Video#Briancohalloran#70#Sci Fi#The Wayback Machine#Lionsgate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
Movieswfpk.org

Kevin Smith: “To still be enchanted by movies is a gift.”

Kevin Smith on Netflix’s Masters of the Universe: Revelation: “I’ve never been at the epicenter of this much love.”. Kevin Smith sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about Netflix’s Masters of the Universe: Revelation. The Dogma writer/director dishes on what it was like to create the continuation of He-Man and the Eternia crew, meeting fan expectations, and working with people’s nostalgia. Smith draws on his own experiences from seeing Raiders of the Lost Ark with his dad to his own Marvel superfandom. Packed with a huge cast of voice actors, Smith also discusses what it was like to have Henry Rollins on board, as well as Lena Heady, and drawing comparison between Game of Thrones and Masters of the Universe. We also get a small glimpse of the second half of the series, especially from Bear McCreary’s epic score.
MoviesPosted by
94.5 KATS

New ’Clerks 3’ Photo Recreates A Moment From the First ‘Clerks’ Exactly

With Clerks 3, director Kevin Smith is going back to the beginning. A new on-set photo shared to Smith’s Instagram reveals a shot from the upcoming movie, along with a side-by-side comparison to the same shot setup from 1994’s Clerks. The ninth film set in the View Askewniverse stars original Clerks cast members Brian O'Halloran, Jeff Anderson, Jason Mewes, Marilyn Ghigliotti, and Smith himself.
Moviesthedigitalfix.com

The Dungeons and Dragons movie has wrapped filming

It looks like the new Dungeons and Dragons movie just rolled a crit on its filming check. Co-director John Francis Daley (Game Night) took to social media to announce that the upcoming fantasy movie has officially wrapped production. The director tweeted the update last Friday, writing, “Wrapped D&D today! Still...
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Clerks III Director Kevin Smith Announces Near Production End

Kevin Smith is doing everything he can to recapture the magic of his 1994 original in his latest sequel Clerks III filming some sequences in black and white. Posting an update on Facebook on August 26, the director and Silent Bob actor just wrapped production writing, "How I Spent My Summer Vacation! They say that those who forget the past are doomed to repeat it. Well, I never forgot #clerks, but I've still spent the last month repeating it. The Movie-In-Movie moments in #clerks3 have been the most fun to shoot, as the cast and crew painstakingly labor to recreate my cinematic past. Here, @briancohalloran and #jeffanderson discuss an obscure 70's sci-fi flick you've probably never heard of. Three more shooting days until we wrap Clerks III. It's been a blissful trip to the past in the Wayback Machine, but we're running out of script to shoot now – so the end is near. Took 7 years to get here, and now it's almost over. #KevinSmith #clerks #clerks3"
MoviesMovieWeb

Clerks III Goes Meta by Recreating Shots from the Original Movie

Kevin Smith's career is coming full circle with the production of his latest movie Clerks III. Currently shooting at the old Quick Stop in Leonardo, New Jersey, Clerks III brings back Brian O'Halloran and Jeff Anderson for one last movie highlighting their lives as perennial clerks Dante Hicks and Randal Graves. The movie is a labor of love that Smith has been actively spending the last seven years trying his hardest to get made.
MoviesComicBook

Clerks 3 To Wrap Production Tonight

Kevin Smith took to social media this morning to reveal that today is the final day of production on Clerks III, concluding the tenth movie he has filmed with longtime collaborator Jason Mewes. The film has been in production for all of August, closely mirroring the lightning-fast production schedule of the original Clerks. The movie, which is set to be distributed by Lionsgate, is Smith's first new feature film since Jay & Silent Bob Reboot, in which Brian O'Halloran's Dante Hicks, the point-of-view character in the original Clerks and its 2006 sequel, Clerks II. That movie was the last time fans got a look at Jeff Anderson's Randal Graves, who appears to be the lead in Clerks III.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

This New Will Smith Movie Is Dominating Hulu

Will Smith has starred in many legendary and popular movies. But right now, one of his more recent offerings is dominating Hulu, being the 5th most popular movie on the world-famous streaming service. According to figures on Flixpatrol’s, Bad Boys For Life is currently the 5th most popular film on...
MoviesMovieWeb

Clerks III Brings Back Chewlie's Gum, Get Yours Now

Chewlie's gum will be back at the Quick Stop in Kevin Smith's upcoming sequel Clerks III. Written and directed by Smith, the movie is now wrapping up filming after a month-long shoot at the original Quick Stop store in Leonardo, New Jersey. Smith has previously teased his plans to fill Clerks III with Easter eggs and other homages to the original movie which even includes recreating some of the same shots.
MoviesComicBook

Dune Star Reveals They Were Only on Set for Four Days

We're just a matter off weeks away from the debut of Dune, and fans are undeniably excited to see Denis Villeneuve's take on the iconic Frank Herbert novel. One of the biggest selling points of the film has been its star-studded ensemble cast, many of whom have already praised the director's work on the blockbuster. The latest to do so is Zendaya, who will be playing Chani in the upcoming film, and who — while speaking with Empire, revealed that she was only on set for the film for four days.
MoviesComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home IMAX Trailer Confirms Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock Doesn’t Appear

Charlie Cox was right. Ahead of certain IMAX screenings of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, an expanded-ratio version of the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer is showing. Because IMAX allows some extra space on the screen, movie-goers see the face of the mystery man in the police precinct, the man some theorized could be the Man Without Fear. Unfortunately for fans of Marvel's Daredevil, Forearm Man is not Cox's Matt Murdock.
MoviesComicBook

The Suicide Squad: Why Secret Six Would Be a Perfect Spinoff

The Suicide Squad has been in theaters and on HBO Max for almost a month now, and James Gunn's take on the DC Comics universe has definitely blown fans away. The film is jam-packed with references and homages to various corners of comics, all with an ensemble that has never entirely crossed paths before. While The Suicide Squad has no shortage of bloody and shocking deaths, a number of characters do survive the film, and some have been curious to see exactly where they will pop up next. We do know that Christopher Smith/Peacemaker (John Cena) will be getting his own HBO Max series in early 2022, and there continue to be rumors surrounding the next appearance of Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), but it's unclear what's in store for Robert DuBois/Bloodsport (Idris Elba), Cleo Cazo/Ratcatcher II (Daniela Melchior), and King Shark (Sylvester Stallone). Although there's no telling what the future holds for the remaining costumed characters who do survive, one option does seem like an inspired choice — a Secret Six spinoff.
MoviesComicBook

The Suicide Squad: James Gunn Teases “Lots of Cool Extras” On 4K Blu-Ray

Today is your last chance to watch The Suicide Squad before it leaves HBO Max, but folks won't have too long to wait before they can watch the DC movie once again in their own homes. The film is expected to hit certain VOD sites on September 16th, and the movie's DVD/Blu-ray release is estimated to come at the end of October. In fact, director James Gunn recently teased that the bonus content on the inevitable Blu-ray will be worth the wait.
MoviesPosted by
FanSided

Jon Bernthal to reprise his role in The Accountant sequel

Gavin O’Connor, the director of the film The Accountant, has announced that Jon Bernthal, Shane on The Walking Dead, and Ben Affleck will reprise their roles for the film’s sequel. O’Connor made the announcement when he recently joined ReelBlend Podcast as a guest. Fans of the first film will be...
MoviesComicBook

Marvel Producer Explains How MCU Parliament Decides Which Movies Are Made

Marvel Studios is actively running the largest film franchise in Hollywood and now, the Kevin Feige-led outfit essentially has its own streaming platform to use in Disney+. With no signs of the franchise stopping anytime soon, the immediate future looks as bright as ever for the production house. In 2022 alone, Marvel has at least eight different projects set for release between film and television. With such a high content output, some have wondered who exactly decides what heroes and teams the live-action superhero universe will introduce.

Comments / 0

Community Policy