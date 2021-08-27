The 14 SPACs That Palantir Technologies Has Invested In

Increasing government and corporate investments to address the global semiconductor chip shortage, and rising demand from several industries, should continue driving the semiconductor industry’s growth. Therefore, we think lesser-known players in this space, Axcelis (ACLS) and AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI), should benefit. But which of these stocks is a better buy now? Let’s find out.Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) in Beverly, Mass., and Fremont, Calif.-based AXT, Inc. (AXTI) are two lesser-known players in the semiconductor industry. With a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, ACLS designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used to fabricate semiconductor chips globally. In comparison, AXTI manufactures and distributes compound and single-element semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. It has a market capitalization of $416.57 million. Both companies sell their products through direct sales channels internationally.