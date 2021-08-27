Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Flood Warning issued for City of Alexandria by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-27 16:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: City of Alexandria The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Flood Warning for Urban area and small stream in District of Columbia Central Prince Georges County in central Maryland Southeastern Arlington County in northern Virginia East Central Fairfax County in northern Virginia The City of Alexandria in northern Virginia * Until 745 PM EDT. * At 444 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Arlington... Alexandria Annandale... Springfield Groveton... Huntington Largo... Coral Hills Bladensburg... Crystal City Reagan National Airport... Rosslyn Nationals Park... Howard University Gallaudet University... RFK Stadium Fedex Field... Burke Landover... Lincolnia This includes the following Flood Prone Roads: South Troy Street near Long Branch West Street near Braddock Road Holmes Run Below Lake Barcroft Rhode Island Ave NE between 2nd and Capitol Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Capitol Additional
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 18:03:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-05 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Pima The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona Southeastern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 845 PM MST. * At 639 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1.2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Catalina, Saddlebrooke, Oracle Junction and Biosphere 2.
Greenlee County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Greenlee by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 14:55:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-05 15:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Greenlee A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM MST FOR CENTRAL GRAHAM AND WEST CENTRAL GREENLEE COUNTIES At 255 PM MST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Morenci to 13 miles north of Safford Regional Airport to 15 miles north of Thatcher, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Clifton and Morenci. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Broadwater County, MTweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Helena and Townsend Ranger Districts of the Helena National Forest by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 20:33:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-05 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these areas of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Helena and Townsend Ranger Districts of the Helena National Forest; Lincoln Ranger District of the Helena National Forest RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT MONDAY FOR WARM TEMPERATURES, GUSTY WINDS, AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 116 AND 118 The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued a Red Flag Warning for warm temperatures, gusty winds, and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon to 9 PM MDT Monday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...Lincoln Ranger District of the Helena National Forest and Helena and Townsend Ranger Districts of the Helena National Forest. * TEMPERATURES...In the 80s. * WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 percent. * IMPACTS...Any new or existing fire may be able to grow and spread rapidly in the dry and windy conditions.
Graham County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Graham by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 16:26:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-05 17:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Graham FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR CENTRAL GRAHAM COUNTY At 426 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated that thunderstorms earlier had produced very heavy rainfall, with between 1 and 2 inches of rain occurring in the warning area. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Safford, Thatcher, Solomon, Safford Regional Airport, Roper Lake State Park, Central and Swift Trail Junction. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Graham County, AZweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Graham, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 17:01:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-05 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Graham; Pinal The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Graham County in southeastern Arizona Northeastern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 600 PM MST. * At 501 PM MST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Aravaipa Canyon Wilderness to near Dudleyville to near Kearny to 13 miles southeast of Superior, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Mammoth, Kearny, Dudleyville, Aravaipa Canyon Wilderness, Kelvin and San Carlos Reservoir. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pima, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 19:14:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-07 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Pima; Pinal The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona Southeastern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 845 PM MST. * At 639 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1.2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Catalina, Saddlebrooke, Oracle Junction and Biosphere 2.
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 17:15:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-05 17:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Pima THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN PIMA COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 515 PM MST The storm which prompted the warning near Catalina Foothills and north Tucson weakened below severe limits as it moved into central and west Tucson, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still expected with this thunderstorm and a Flash Flood Warning remains in effect.
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 17:18:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-05 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Pima THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN PIMA COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 515 PM MST The storm which prompted the warning near Catalina Foothills and north Tucson weakened below severe limits as it moved into central and west Tucson, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still expected with this thunderstorm and a Flash Flood Warning remains in effect.
Otero County, NMweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Otero by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 13:36:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-05 16:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are numerous of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Otero The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northern Otero County in south central New Mexico * Until 445 PM MDT. * At 136 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage, low-lying areas, and hikers campers. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Cox Canyon, Bluff Springs National Recreation Area, and Upper Rio Penasco Rd. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Graham County, AZweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Graham, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 17:55:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-05 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Graham; Pinal THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WESTERN GRAHAM AND EAST CENTRAL PINAL COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 600 PM MST The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Tucson.
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Lares, Las Marias, Maricao, Mayaguez, San German by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 16:53:00 Expires: 2021-09-05 20:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Lares; Las Marias; Maricao; Mayaguez; San German The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Lares in Puerto Rico Las Marias in Puerto Rico Maricao in Puerto Rico Mayaguez in Puerto Rico Northeastern San German in Puerto Rico * Until 700 PM AST. * At 353 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * The heaviest rains are falling in the southern part of Lares only. Heavy rains are also affecting most of Maricao. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Harding County, NMweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Harding, San Miguel by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 19:12:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-05 20:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Harding; San Miguel The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern San Miguel County in northeastern New Mexico Southeastern Harding County in northeastern New Mexico * Until 815 PM MDT. * At 712 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 18 miles southeast of Mosquero, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern San Miguel and southeastern Harding Counties. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pima, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 18:20:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-05 18:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Pima; Pinal A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM MST FOR NORTHERN PIMA AND SOUTHEASTERN PINAL COUNTIES At 620 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Saddlebrooke, or near Oracle, moving southwest at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Catalina, Oro Valley, Marana, Oracle, Saddlebrooke, Tortolita, Catalina State Park, Oracle Junction, Biosphere 2 and Dove Mountain. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 16:46:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-05 17:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pima A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM MST FOR EAST CENTRAL PIMA COUNTY At 448 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles south of Three Points, or 15 miles northwest of Green Valley, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Three Points, Pascua Pueblo Yaqui Reservation. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Harding County, NMweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Harding, San Miguel by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 18:26:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-05 19:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Harding; San Miguel THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN SAN MIGUEL AND SOUTHEASTERN HARDING COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However small hail, gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.
Wichita County, KSweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Wichita by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 17:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-05 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Wichita FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR CENTRAL WICHITA COUNTY At 553 PM CDT, local law enforcement reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1 hour. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Leoti. Dispatch has reported 0.51 inches in 15 minutes FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Environmentweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cimarron by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 18:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-05 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cimarron THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN CIMARRON COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 615 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 18:03:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-05 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Pima THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHERN PIMA AND SOUTHEASTERN PINAL COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 645 PM MST The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Tucson.
Grant County, NMweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Grant, Luna by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 19:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-05 19:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Grant; Luna FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 745 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR EAST CENTRAL GRANT AND NORTH CENTRAL LUNA COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Gila County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Gila by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 18:03:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-05 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Gila FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE GRIFFEN BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR GILA COUNTY At 603 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Griffen Burn Scar. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Griffen Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Griffen Burn Scar. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Globe and Cutter. This includes the following highways AZ Route 70 between mile markers 255 and 261. US Highway 60 between mile markers 256 and 257...and between mile markers 261 and 262. AZ Route 77 near mile marker 170. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy