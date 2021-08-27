Cancel
Environment

KeHE Hosts Sustainability Panel to Help Better Brands Nurture a Better Planet

By WholeFoods Magazine Contributor
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn World Conservation Day 2021, KeHe, the national food distributor, gathered its most sustainable brands in a unique panel event moderated by life-long sustainability advocate, Nancy Trent, Founder and President of Trent & Company, the first PR firm dedicated entirely to well-being. The event was attended by media and retailers to discuss what companies can do as a collective to better our planet.

