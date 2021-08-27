KeHE Hosts Sustainability Panel to Help Better Brands Nurture a Better Planet

New Delhi [India], September 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): Just after breaking all records by raising the largest Series A round of $150 million by an Indian company,Speaking on the announcement, Nitin Agarwal, CEO of GlobalBees, said, "People, purpose, passion and product define today's brands and govern customer preference. The Better Home demonstrated the right mix of these, along with remarkable achievements. We at GlobalBees are excited to announce The Better Home as our first acquisition, and are committed to catapult it into an international brand."In a category that has seen no disruption, The Better Home (TBH) made a formidable splash, becoming a sustainable alternative to conventional, harmful products in homes across 600 cities and towns in India. With over 70,000 customers in just one year, they were the first brand to take back and recycle their packaging, pioneering the movement of sustainability and zero waste at this scale in India. The company has also prevented over 380 million litres of water from contamination with harsh and dangerous chemicals, and saved nearly 450,000 plastic bottles from reaching landfills.