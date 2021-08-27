Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

After court ends federal evictions moratorium, CT officials mull next steps

By Keith Phaneuf
Posted by 
Connecticut Mirror
Connecticut Mirror
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YngOC_0bf6eEXg00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23WD2J_0bf6eEXg00

Yehyun Kim :: ctmirror.org

A resident of an apartment where a family at risk of eviction lives looks out the window as protesters and media stand outside in February, 2021.

With federal moratorium on evictions no longer in place, and a temporary state safeguard set to expire on Sept. 30, Connecticut legislators must decide soon whether to act to protect tens of thousands of at-risk renters.

The risk of mass evictions increased this week when the U.S. Supreme Court rejected the latest moratorium sought by President Joe Biden’s administration. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s moratorium had expired at the end of July. But the high court ruled the administration exceeded its authority on Aug. 3 when it imposed new limits through Oct. 3.

Gov. Ned Lamont had established a moratorium for Connecticut via executive order not long after the coronavirus pandemic began in the spring of 2020. The governor lifted it in late June, replacing it with a two-part compromise :

  • Landlords could not issue an eviction notice until they first applied to the state Department of Housing for federal relief designed to protect renters.
  • And if landlords then pursued an eviction, they had to give tenants 30 days’ notice, not the usual three, that legal action was soon to begin.

This compromise will expire, though, when Lamont’s emergency powers expire Sept. 30 — unless the General Assembly grants him another extension. Lamont first received emergency powers early in the pandemic and has received several extensions since then.

“The pandemic isn’t over,” said Erin Kemple, executive director of the Connecticut Fair Housing Center. “I think that because there are vaccinations available there’s a (sense of) denial that evictions can still hurt people.”

And while little is certain about the pandemic, Kemple said, it’s clear that the economic pressures tied to the coronavirus won’t be over in the next month.

According to the U.S Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey covering Aug. 4-16, more than 45,200 Connecticut households are behind on rent.

The survey also found more than 157,000 respondents were less than “moderately confident” they could make their rental payments next month.

Roughly 130,000 filers still are receiving weekly unemployment benefits, according to the state Department of Labor. And many of them will take a financial hit starting Sept. 4 when enhanced federal jobless benefits worth $300 per week expire.

State Comptroller Kevin P. Lembo cited the ongoing economic instability for many households earlier this month while forecasting a state budget surplus.

The comptroller noted that while overall economic signs for Connecticut are on the upswing — and while state government’s finances are faring well — “Helping renters stay housed should be a critical economic and public health priority. If folks are forced into more congregate settings — or worse, homelessness — it will impede our continued efforts to contain the virus and our efforts to support working people and grow the middle class.”

Kemple said evictions ensure children miss school and fall behind academically. She added that research indicates pregnant women facing homelessness give birth to lower-weight babies and experience higher infant mortality rates.

Both House Speaker Matt Ritter, D-Hartford, and Senate President Pro Tem Martin M. Looney, D-New Haven, said legislative leaders have begun discussions about a possible special session for this fall.

While Lamont hasn’t yet requested an extension of his emergency powers, neither has the governor ruled that out.

And both Ritter and Looney said they’re focused on the rising concern about protecting renters for longer than one more month.

“Everyone would be hard-pressed to ignore this issue and not deal with it, especially when the federal government will pay for it, by and large,” Ritter said.

The speaker was referring to nearly $236 million in federal pandemic aid granted to Connecticut to avoid evictions. About 10% of those funds go for administrative costs, but the remainder, about $212 million, is available for landlords whose tenants are at risk of eviction, said state Department of Housing spokesman Aaron Turner.

The assistance program labeled UniteCT has committed about $67 million to date, though Turner said another $29 million in assistance is in process.

Looney called the limits Lamont placed on eviction earlier this summer “a reasonable compromise” and “something that can be made to work for a longer time. There are some tenants who are desperately in need of assistance.”

“I’m glad there’s a recognition that our EO (executive order) is a helpful piece in this process,” said Lamont’s communications director, Max Reiss.

And though Reiss didn’t say whether Lamont would seek another extension of his emergency powers, the spokesman added that “we’re pledging to work with both landlords and tenants to ensure we’re providing millions of dollars of assistance a week.”

Comments / 0

Connecticut Mirror

Connecticut Mirror

Hartford, CT
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
467K+
Views
ABOUT

The Connecticut Mirror’s mission is to produce original, in-depth, nonpartisan journalism that informs Connecticut residents about the impact of public policy, holds government accountable, and amplifies diverse voices and perspectives.

 http://ctmirror.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ned Lamont
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Matt Ritter
Person
Looney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moratorium#Homelessness#Census Bureau#The U S Supreme Court#The General Assembly#The U S Census Bureau#House#D Hartford#Senate#Unitect#Turner#Eo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Evictions
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
House Rent
NewsBreak
Homeless
Related
House RentWKTV

Landlords upset about 'new' eviction moratorium

A State-wide eviction moratorium helps renters from losing their home during the pandemic. The Emergency Rental Assistance Program is supposed to help landlords collect payment from renters delinquent in paying rent, but collecting the money from the government relies on the tenant making application for assistance. Without tenant cooperation, landlord Anne Jenkins had to pay all expenses for her tenant, draining her bank account, and eventually forcing her to sell her income property.
House Rentwrvo.org

NY lawmakers extend pause on evictions, with new exceptions

Tenants in New York who can’t pay rent because of lost income due to the COVID-19 pandemic will be protected from eviction until the middle of next January after the state Legislature approved an extension of the state’s pause on evictions Wednesday evening. The law was also amended to allow...
House Rentwlvr.org

CACLV: Eviction moratorium’s end ‘devastating’ for local renters

The Supreme Court ended the federal moratorium on evictions last week. The protection, in place since September of last year, was enacted to keep renters from being put out on the street during the pandemic. Dawn Godshall, executive director of the Community Action Committee of the Lehigh Valley, said the...
Rochester, NYPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

Renters and landlords contemplate their next move as the eviction moratorium comes to an end

With the eviction moratorium ending Tuesday, many renters and landlords are trying to figure out what to do next. Individuals with the City Tenant Union of Rochester are saying the economy is recovering incredibly slowly, the Delta variant us spreading, and with eviction looming ahead it’s becoming too hard to manage caring for themselves as well as finding a job.
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

After U.S. Supreme Court Ends Eviction Moratorium, Leaders Remind People Rental Assistance Money Is Still Available

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Now that the U.S. Supreme Court has blocked the eviction moratorium, that has opened the door for evictions to resume. Pittsburgh United Executive Director Jennifer Rafanan Kennedy was disappointed to hear this ruling. “I am worried for the families in Allegheny and throughout the commonwealth who are facing eviction,” she said. She said the court’s decision leaves thousands at risk of losing their homes. It also has landlords in a tough spot because the pandemic has not been easy on them either. “The last 18 months through COVID has been especially hard for the landlord community,” Action Housing general counsel Kyle...
Congress & CourtsEssence

Supreme Court Ends Federal Eviction Ban

The CDC ordered a new moratorium on evictions that was set to expire October 3. The Supreme Court ended the ban over a month early. After the CDC ordered an eviction moratorium on August 3, the Supreme Court ruled Thursday that the eviction ban was invalid, leaving it to Congress to issue a new ban.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
96.1 The Breeze

New Yorker Renters Will Pay Up Again As Eviction Moratorium Ends

The United States Supreme Court has reversed the Biden Administration's ban on evictions, here's what you need to know. Since the early days of the pandemic, renters have been protected from eviction by federal and state orders, but the highest court has overturned the ban on evicting renters for non-payment. The court issued a statement placing the responsibility to relieve renters squarely on Congress,
Congress & CourtsColumbian

Reactions mixed to end of evictions ban

PHOENIX — Tenant advocates and court officials were gearing up Friday for what some fear will be a wave of evictions and others predict will be just a growing trickle after a U.S. Supreme Court action allowing lockouts to resume. The high court’s conservative majority late Thursday blocked the Biden...
Congress & CourtsFOX 40 News WICZ TV

Here's what renters can expect after the end of the federal eviction ban

The federal eviction ban, which protected millions of struggling renters while frustrating landlords across the country, has ended for the second time in just four weeks. On Thursday, the Supreme Court blocked the latest eviction moratorium, writing in an unsigned, eight-page opinion: "Congress was on notice that a further extension would almost surely require new legislation, yet it failed to act in the several weeks leading up to the moratorium's expiration."

Comments / 0

Community Policy