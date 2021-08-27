Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fairfax by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 16:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Fairfax The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Fairfax County in northern Virginia * Until 530 PM EDT. * At 446 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Newington, or over Springfield, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Annandale, Springfield, Fort Hunt, Groveton, Fort Belvoir, Woodbridge, Burke, Lincolnia, Lorton, Franconia, Newington, I395 and I495 Interchange, West Springfield, Mount Vernon, North Springfield, Hayfield, Ravensworth, Mason Neck and Occoquan. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH