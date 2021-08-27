Severe Weather Statement issued for Prince Edward by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 20:33:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-05 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these areas of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Helena and Townsend Ranger Districts of the Helena National Forest; Lincoln Ranger District of the Helena National Forest RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT MONDAY FOR WARM TEMPERATURES, GUSTY WINDS, AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 116 AND 118 The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued a Red Flag Warning for warm temperatures, gusty winds, and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon to 9 PM MDT Monday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...Lincoln Ranger District of the Helena National Forest and Helena and Townsend Ranger Districts of the Helena National Forest. * TEMPERATURES...In the 80s. * WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 percent. * IMPACTS...Any new or existing fire may be able to grow and spread rapidly in the dry and windy conditions.