Prince Edward County, VA

Severe Weather Statement issued for Prince Edward by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-27 16:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Prince Edward THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WEST CENTRAL PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm.

alerts.weather.gov

