The assumptions have been confirmed as Seattle Seahawks wife receiver John Ursua announced on an Instagram Live earlier today that he has torn his left ACL. Ursua left the game on a cart during Sunday’s second pre-season game against the Denver Broncos with a clearly serious injury to his left knee. Ursua was immediately ruled out for the rest of the game, and during Pete Carroll’s post-game press conference, he stated that Ursua and LB Ben Burr-Kirven both suffered “serious” knee injuries while not stating the exact injury either suffered. Ursua is now the 12th player this offseason or preseason to tear his ACL, according to @ACLrecoveryCLUB on Twitter.