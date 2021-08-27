Flash Flood Warning issued for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Passaic by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 16:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Bergen; Essex; Hudson; Passaic The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Bergen County in northeastern New Jersey Essex County in northeastern New Jersey Hudson County in northeastern New Jersey Eastern Passaic County in northeastern New Jersey Bronx County in southeastern New York New York (Manhattan) County in southeastern New York Queens County in southeastern New York * Until 730 PM EDT. * At 446 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated slow moving thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Flushing, Passaic, Mott Haven, Hoboken, Bloomfield, East Tremont, Hackensack, Orange, Lyndhurst, Millburn, Rutherford, Secaucus, Harrison, Ridgefield, Caldwell, Midtown Manhattan, RFK Bridge, Laguardia Airport, Throgs Neck Bridge and Harlem. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR