Butte County, CA

Red Flag Warning issued for Central Sacramento Valley including Glenn, Colusa, Yuba, Northern Sutter, Butte County Below 1000 Ft by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-27 13:45:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-28 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Central Sacramento Valley including Glenn, Colusa, Yuba, Northern Sutter, Butte County Below 1000 Ft; Eastern Mendocino NF; Eastern Portion of Shasta, Trinity NF; Northern Sacramento Valley to Southern Tehama County Line Below 1000 Ft; Northern Sierra Foothills from 1000 to 3000 Ft. Includes Nevada-Yuba-Placer RU and Anador-Eldorado RU; Southeast Edge Shasta, Trinity NF and Western Portions of Tehama, Glenn RU Red Flag Warning In Effect Through Saturday 11 AM PDT For Gusty Wind and Low Humidity in the Northern and Central Sacramento Valley and Surrounding Foothills .Gusty northerly wind continues across the northern and central Sacramento Valley and surrounding foothills this afternoon. Wind may decrease this evening before increasing again Saturday morning. Combined with low humidity and dry fuels, this will result in critical fire weather conditions. Cooling with higher humidity expected Sunday into early next week as onshore flow increases. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT SATURDAY FOR GUSTY WIND AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 213, 215, 216, 263, 266, AND 279 * AFFECTED AREA...Portions of the Northern and Central Sacramento Valley and adjacent foothills. This includes the McFarland Fire. Fire weather zones 213, 215, 216, 263, 266, and 279. * WIND...Northerly wind 10 to 20 mph with local gusts 25 to 35 mph. Strongest wind expected through this afternoon along the west side of the Sacramento Valley and adjacent foothills. * HUMIDITY...Minimum humidity of 7 to 15 percent expected with moderate to poor overnight recovery. * IMPACTS...Any active fires or new fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. Interact with us via social media www.facebook.com/nws.sacramento www.twitter.com/nwssacramento

alerts.weather.gov

