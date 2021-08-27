Special Weather Statement issued for Central Middlesex County, Northern Bristol, Southern Worcester by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 16:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Central Middlesex County; Northern Bristol; Southern Worcester; Western Norfolk; Western Plymouth A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Norfolk, southeastern Worcester, south central Middlesex, west central Plymouth and northwestern Bristol Counties through 545 PM EDT At 444 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Sherborn, or near Natick, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Brockton, Framingham, Natick, Franklin, Needham, North Attleborough, Norwood, Milford, Wellesley, Stoughton, Attleboro, Walpole, Mansfield, Easton, Canton, Norton, Sudbury, Sharon, Foxborough and Ashland. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH