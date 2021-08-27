Cancel
Carroll County, MD

Severe Weather Statement issued for Carroll by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-27 16:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Carroll A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN CARROLL COUNTY At 445 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Taneytown, or near Westminster, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Westminster, Taneytown, Hampstead, Manchester and Greenmount. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

